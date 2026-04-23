/Top 10 richest candidates in West Bengal Assembly elections 2026

Data collated by the Association for Democratic Reform from the West Bengal Assembly Elections candidate disclosures reveal that a whopping 22 per cent, 629 out of the 2926 candidates, are crorepatis. Here are the top 10 richest candidates in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
Two-time winner from Jahangirpur constituency in Murshidabad, Jakir Hossain, is highlighted as one of the wealthiest candidates in the state. He has a total asset value of 133 Crore+. In 2021, he defeated a BJP candidate with a significantly larger margin of 47 per cent. He was initially associated with the Congress before joining the Trinamool Congress.
Goutam Mishra, a candidate for the Barjora constituency in Bankura district, is another TMC candidate with total assets of 105 crore. Primarily a businessman with interests in infrastructure, transport, and real estate development, he is competing for the first time in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election.
Palash Rana is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Raidighi constituency in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. 39-year-old Palash is a businessman with declared assets of 104 crore. He has previously worked as an organiser and participated in a by-election.
Samir Chakraborty, a businessman and an MLA from Taldangra in Bankura district from 2016 to 2021, is one of the wealthiest candidates in the fray. He has an asset value of 76 crore+. He voluntarily took a gap from the Assembly election in 2021, now re-fielded by the TMC leadership in Pandua, Hooghly.
Kabi Dutta is officially ranked as the third-wealthiest candidate in the first phase of the 2026 elections, following fellow AITC members Jakir Hossain and Goutam Mishra. He has an asset value of 72 crore+ and is contesting from the Durgapur Paschim constituency of Paschim Bardhaman district.
Dilip Shah is the BJP candidate from the Nabagram constituency in Murshidabad district. He has a declared asset of 43 crore+. He was the AITC candidate for Nabagram in the 2016 elections, where he finished as the runner-up to the CPI(M). He later moved to the BJP and contested the 2023 Sagardighi bye-election for them.
A veteran politician and Cabinet Minister in West Bengal has declared an asset worth 39 crore+. He is contesting for TMC from Kasba constituency in South 24 Parganas district.
Somenath Shyam Ichin is currently contesting from the Jagatdal constituency in the North 24 Parganas district and has an asset value worth 34+ crore. He is the candidate with the highest liabilities at 40+ crore in the 2026 West Bengal elections, more than his assets.
Bayron Biswas of the All India Trinamool Congress is an incumbent MLA for the Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district. He has an asset worth 33+ crore. He won the 2023 by-election for Congress before defecting to TMC.
,Afjal Ali Sha of All India Secular Front, more commonly known as the Indian Secular Front has declared assets of 32+ crore. He is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections from the Panskura Paschim constituency in the Purbo Medinipur district.