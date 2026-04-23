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Top 10 richest candidates in West Bengal Assembly elections 2026

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Apr 23, 2026, 12:49 IST | Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 12:49 IST

Data collated by the Association for Democratic Reform from the West Bengal Assembly Elections candidate disclosures reveal that a whopping 22 per cent, 629 out of the 2926 candidates, are crorepatis. Here are the top 10 richest candidates in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Jakir Hossain- AITC
1 / 10

Jakir Hossain- AITC

Two-time winner from Jahangirpur constituency in Murshidabad, Jakir Hossain, is highlighted as one of the wealthiest candidates in the state. He has a total asset value of 133 Crore+. In 2021, he defeated a BJP candidate with a significantly larger margin of 47 per cent. He was initially associated with the Congress before joining the Trinamool Congress.

Goutam Mishra- AITC
2 / 10

Goutam Mishra- AITC

Goutam Mishra, a candidate for the Barjora constituency in Bankura district, is another TMC candidate with total assets of 105 crore. Primarily a businessman with interests in infrastructure, transport, and real estate development, he is competing for the first time in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election.

Palash Rana- BJP
3 / 10
(Photograph: Facebook)

Palash Rana- BJP

Palash Rana is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Raidighi constituency in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. 39-year-old Palash is a businessman with declared assets of 104 crore. He has previously worked as an organiser and participated in a by-election.

Samir Chakraborty- AITC
4 / 10
(Photograph: Facebook)

Samir Chakraborty- AITC

Samir Chakraborty, a businessman and an MLA from Taldangra in Bankura district from 2016 to 2021, is one of the wealthiest candidates in the fray. He has an asset value of 76 crore+. He voluntarily took a gap from the Assembly election in 2021, now re-fielded by the TMC leadership in Pandua, Hooghly.

Kabi Dutta- AITC
5 / 10
(Photograph: Facebook)

Kabi Dutta- AITC

Kabi Dutta is officially ranked as the third-wealthiest candidate in the first phase of the 2026 elections, following fellow AITC members Jakir Hossain and Goutam Mishra. He has an asset value of 72 crore+ and is contesting from the Durgapur Paschim constituency of Paschim Bardhaman district.

Dilip Saha- BJP
6 / 10

Dilip Saha- BJP

Dilip Shah is the BJP candidate from the Nabagram constituency in Murshidabad district. He has a declared asset of 43 crore+. He was the AITC candidate for Nabagram in the 2016 elections, where he finished as the runner-up to the CPI(M). He later moved to the BJP and contested the 2023 Sagardighi bye-election for them.

Ahmed Javed Khan- AITC
7 / 10

Ahmed Javed Khan- AITC

A veteran politician and Cabinet Minister in West Bengal has declared an asset worth 39 crore+. He is contesting for TMC from Kasba constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

Somenath Shyam Ichin- AITC
8 / 10

Somenath Shyam Ichin- AITC

Somenath Shyam Ichin is currently contesting from the Jagatdal constituency in the North 24 Parganas district and has an asset value worth 34+ crore. He is the candidate with the highest liabilities at 40+ crore in the 2026 West Bengal elections, more than his assets.

Bayron Biswas- AITC
9 / 10

Bayron Biswas- AITC

Bayron Biswas of the All India Trinamool Congress is an incumbent MLA for the Sagardighi constituency in Murshidabad district. He has an asset worth 33+ crore. He won the 2023 by-election for Congress before defecting to TMC.

Afjal Ali Sha- All India Secular Front
10 / 10

Afjal Ali Sha- All India Secular Front

,Afjal Ali Sha of All India Secular Front, more commonly known as the Indian Secular Front has declared assets of 32+ crore. He is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections from the Panskura Paschim constituency in the Purbo Medinipur district.

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