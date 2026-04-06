/Aakhri Sawal: Sanjay Dutt’s political drama to hit theatres earlier than expected; release date inside

After the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Sanjay Dutt is all set to come back to the big screen with Aakhri Sawal. Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the film will release earlier than expected. Initially, it was announced for mid-May, but after the latest update, the audience will be able to watch the film sooner.

Aakhri Sawal release date

The makers have now locked May 8 for the arrival of Aakhri Sawal. The teaser of the film was unveiled on April 2, and it offers a glimpse of the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

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While the clip did not reveal too much, the film is expected to delve into a narrative rooted in historical and ideological exploration. "Jo suna hai… kya wahi sach hai? 100 saal 100 sawal sabka jawab," the caption read.

About Aakhri Sawal

Previously set to release on May 15, the film follows "Vicky, a brilliant yet volatile scholar, who ignites a nationwide controversy by publicly accusing his mentor, the legendary Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias."

Presented by Nikhil Nanda and Dhanraj Nathwani, it is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment.

The cast features Sanjay Dutt as Professor Gopal Nadkarni, Namashi Chakraborty as Vicky Hegde, Amit Sadh as Aditya Rao, Sameera Reddy as Professor Pallavi Menon, Neetu Chandra as Kavya Rawat, Tridha Choudhary as Saara, Mrinal Kulkarni as Prabha Nadkarni, and Harsimran Oberoi as Ipshita Das.

Aakhri Sawal is based on the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and aims to explore lesser-known aspects of its history and philosophy.

The story, screenplay, and dialogue of Aakhri Sawal are written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand.