/Karan Johar's Chand Mera Dil release date out: Ananya Panday, Lakshya starrer to hit theatres in May



Karan Johar has unveiled new posters of his upcoming film Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic film is expected to hit theatres next month, leaving the fans excited.

Chand Mera Dil is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

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Chand Mera Dil release date

The release date of the film was announced on Monday through a social media post along with a series of striking posters. "A love story where…life happens faster than love. Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026," the caption read.

A sneak peek into the film

The newly released poster introduces viewers to Aarav and Chandni. Highlighting the chemistry between the on-screen couple, the visuals showcase different stages of their relationship.

The romantic drama is said to explore the themes of love and timing. Taglines such as "Not every first love gets a second chance" and "When love grows faster than life" hint at an unpredictable love story.

Reacting to the posters, one fan said, "Can’t help falling in love with this duo." Another wrote, "Can’t wait for this." "Waiting eagerly for the new duo. Lakshya is such eye candy! And I love his baritone," said another.

About the film

The film marks the first collaboration between Panday and Lakshya. Johar had earlier teased the film with a poster that said, "Pyaar ka koi fixed route nahi hota (There is no fixed route to romance) bas thoda paagal hona padta hai (you just have to be a bit crazy)!"

Chand Mera Dil, co-produced by Johar and Adar Poonawalla, is scheduled to arrive on May 22, 2026.

Panday and Lakshya work front