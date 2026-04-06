/Trisha Krishnan shares cryptic posts on love, self-worth amid rumours with Vijay

Ever since Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for divorce, reportedly, the dating rumours with Trisha Krishnan have fuelled up more after the recent appearance of them at a wedding. While the duo have maintained they are close friends, their off-screen bond has become the talk of the town. Amid the silence, Trisha Krishnan has shared a bunch of posts on self-worth, love and peace.

Trisha Krishnan's posts amid rumours with Vijay

While Trisha and Vijay have maintained their silence and calm around all these rumours, Trisha Krishnan took to her Instagram stories and shared posts, drawing widespread attention. In one of the posts, a video shares the lines, “I'm at a stage in my life where I don't argue anymore. If you say an elephant can fly, you're absolutely right. Not because I agree but because I don't care enough to convince you. I've learned something important. Peace is more valuable than being right. Silence is cheaper than explaining, and not everyone deserves your access to your energy. Some arguments are not misunderstandings. Their invitation to drain you. So, I decline, smile, and keep my peace.”

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In another clip shared by her, she says, “You cannot control or dictate the opinions and attitudes of other people." ”All you can do is live your best life." “ Be a decent person and live and speak with integrity. And then you know that you can go to sleep at night knowing that you did your best today. You can't please everybody. There will always be people who don't like your hair, don't like your face, don't like the sound of your voice and don't believe the things that you say.”

Trisha posted a photo carrying the quote, “Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love,” and called it "Fact".

Trisha Krishnan has been garnering attention after report rumours around Vijay and Trisha have intensified in recent weeks after the actor reportedly filed for divorce in a Chennai court, alleging that Vijay had an extramarital relationship with a colleague. The couple got married in 1999 and shares two children.

Speculations were further fuelled when last month, Vijay and Trisha arrived together at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai. They extended their wishes to the newlyweds on stage and posed with the couple and the family on stage. The pair then left together as well. Vijay and Trisha have often been linked on social media in recent months. However, neither has commented on the speculation.

Trisha and Vijay's first collaboration

Trisha and Vijay collaborated for the first time for the 2004 Tamil film Ghilli, which was declared a blockbuster and marked the beginning of their reign as the popular on-screen couple.