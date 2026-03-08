/When Trisha Krishnan revealed why she broke off her engagement with Varun Manian: 'I chose to put a full stop...'

Trisha Krishnan has currently been making headlines following the reports circulating around Vijay's divorce. Over the years, the actress's dating life has been a topic of conversation, and recently, netizens are revisiting an old interview of Krishnan, where she reveals why her wedding was called off.

Why did she call off her wedding with Varun Manian?

In 2015, the actress created a buzz by announcing her engagement to Chennai-based entrepreneur Varun Manian. However, it was called off just a few months later, leaving fans surprised.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She later opened up about her decision, making it clear that her career remained a priority. According to a report by OnManorama, sharing about the breakup, she said, "That's why my wedding was called off. The person I was supposed to marry asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement."

Krishnan further emphasised her commitment to cinema. "I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image, but I won't move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath," the actress said.

Krishnan and Manian were engaged on January 23, 2015, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. As per reports, at that time, Varun Manian’s family was not happy with the relationship, and it is said that his father preferred that he marry someone from a similar social background.

Why is Trisha Krishnan currently under spotlight?

In recent days, the actress has been creating a buzz after she was spotted with Vijay at a wedding reception in Chennai. Several viral clips from the event are circulating online, sparking fresh rumours among netizens.

Additionally, after reports emerged that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had allegedly filed for divorce with the petition reportedly citing an “extramarital relationship with an actress” among the reasons for seeking separation, the rumours have been further fueled.

Krishnan and Vijay's films

The on-screen couple has worked in several Tamil movies together, including Ghilli, Thirupachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and Leo.