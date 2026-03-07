/Vijay indirectly addresses divorce news and infidelity allegations: 'Nothing to worry about..'

Actor-politician Vijay has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons recently. His wife, Sangeetha, has filed for divorce and accused him of infidelity. Days after the actor’s personal life became the talk of the town, he finally broke his silence, saying that he is aware that people are hurt. Sangeetha and Vijay tied the knot in August 1999.

First over his film Janayagan, and then over his wife’s serious allegations against him, the TVK chief has been in talks in recent months. Recently, addressing a huge crowd on Saturday during TVK’s International Women’s Day celebrations at Mamallapuram, the actor indirectly talked about his personal life.

Urging his supporters not to get hurt because of the issues. During his speech, Vijay said, “Recently, there have been a few problems happening. I see that you are getting hurt while fighting for it. I’m getting hurt seeing you guys getting hurt. I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. Nothing to worry about..”

