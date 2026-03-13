/Viral video: Trisha Krishnan dodges questions on Vijay at Chennai airport

Actress Trisha Krishnan may have stepped out with actor-politician Vijay for a wedding recently, but she chose not to react to questions related to their joint appearance at the Chennai Airport. Last week, Vijay and Trisha walked in together for the wedding reception ofproducer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son. The appearance came days after Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce, alleging that the actor was having an affair with a colleague.

Vijay and Trisha’s joint appearance naturally led to speculations about their possible romance. The two have been linked to each other time and again, but have never confirmed their relationship.

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Trisha ignores questions about Vijay

A new video is making the rounds on the internet, which shows Trisha Krishnan at Chennai Airport. When reporters ask her about her recent appearance with Vijay, she ignores them and walks inside the airport. The actress does not even look at the cameras as she walks straight without acknowledging the question on the ongoing controversy.

Vijay’s wife alleges infidelity

Vijay and Trisha’s joint appearance came days after Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in December 2025, a development that became public on February 27, seeking dissolution of their marriage. Sangeetha, in her petition, demanded permanent alimony and the right to live in her matrimonial home. Accusing Vijay of having an extramarital affair with an actress, Sangeetha alleged Vijay had subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion".

On March 5, Vijay and Trisha arrived together at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai. They extended their wishes to the newlyweds on stage and posed with the couple and the family on stage. The pair then left together as well.

Vijay And Trisha's Affair Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Tamil Cinema’s hit onscreen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, fans have loved their on-screen pairing.

After a 15-year gap, the paon-screenir reunited onscreen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.