/Vijay-Sangeetha love story: How a fan became his wife

During a visit to Chennai, Sornalingam met Vijay on the sets of one of his films, and what began as a fan interaction gradually turned into friendship. According to reports, later the actor invited her to meet his parents, filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar. The meeting with Vijay's parents went well, and during a later visit, the actor asked her if she would consider marrying Vijay.

