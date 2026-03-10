/Vijay-Sangeetha love story: How a fan became his wife

Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has mostly stayed away from the spotlight. But you know she was a fan of the actor, and the couple first met on the sets of his film. Read on to know more.
Vijay has recently been making headlines not just for his political journey and upcoming film Jana Nayagan, but the Tamil superstar has also found himself at the centre of speculations, after reports claim that his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce after more than two decades of marriage.
According to reports, Sornalingam, who married Vijay in 1999, filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu Family Court on February 27, 2026. It is said that the petition claims Vijay’s alleged involvement in an extramarital relationship with an actress. The couple shares two children: Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.
Amid the ongoing buzz about divorce, Vijay was spotted attending a wedding reception in Chennai alongside actress Trisha Krishnan, further fueling the rumour. However, neither of the actors has commented on the matter yet.
Vijay and Sornalingam's love story is no less than a cinematic tale. The couple reportedly met for the first time in the mid-1990s after the success of Vijay's film Poove Unakkaga. Sornalingam was the daughter of a Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist and was raised in the United Kingdom. She was a fan of the actor at the time.
During a visit to Chennai, Sornalingam met Vijay on the sets of one of his films, and what began as a fan interaction gradually turned into friendship. According to reports, later the actor invited her to meet his parents, filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar. The meeting with Vijay's parents went well, and during a later visit, the actor asked her if she would consider marrying Vijay.
With the consent of both families, Vijay and Sornalingam tied the knot on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. At the time, the marriage drew a lot of attention because it was a cross-cultural wedding as Vijay is a Christian while Sangeetha is a Hindu. The couple mostly had a private life. Their son Jason Sanjay was born in 2000, while their daughter Divya Saasha was born in 2005.