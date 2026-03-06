Google Preferred
  Did Vijay's bodyguard hint at his equation with Trisha? Cryptic post goes viral before Chennai wedding appearance

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Mar 06, 2026, 15:30 IST | Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 15:30 IST
Vijay and Trisha

Story highlights

Vijay and Trisha seemingly confirmed their relationship on Thursday as they made a joint appearance at a wedding in Chennai days after the actor's wife filed for divorce. It seemed Vijay's bodyguard also confirmed the rumours with posts on Instagram.

On Thursday, Tamil film stars Vijay and Trisha shocked everyone as they made a joint appearance at a wedding. The appearance came days after the actor’s wife filed for divorce in Chennai, alleging that he was in a relationship with a colleague. And while Vijay and Trisha’s joint appearance seemed to have confirmed rumours about their relationship and surprised many, the actor’s bodyguard seemed to have hinted at the moment hours earlier with a cryptic post on Instagram.

Vijay’s bodyguard's post before public appearance with Trisha

On Thursday night, Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son in Chennai. The pair arrived together and wished the newlyweds on stage and even posed for a few photos. Hours before their appearance, Vijay’s bodyguard Aroon Suresh took to his Instagram stories and posted, “Time to rise above all the rumours (fire emoji).”

Aroon later deleted the post; however, fans had already taken screenshots and the post was widely circulated online. Fans soon started joining the dots and assumed that Aroon had hinted about Vijay and Trisha’s move hours ahead with the cryptic post. Aroon posted another photo of Vijay making the heart sign, with no caption. He shared the picture using Vijay and Trisha’s song Kokkarakko from their 2004 film Ghilli.

Aroon Suresh, Vijay;s bodygaurd shared this image online. Photograph: (Instagram)

Many fans thought Arun was confirming Vijay and Trisha’s alleged relationship with his Insta stories.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce

In the divorce petition, Sangeetha, who has listed herself as Sankgeetha, alleged that her husband was having an extra-marital relationship with an unnamed actress and that he has subjected her to ‘persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion’.

Sangeeta filed the petition at a jurisdictional family court in Chengalpattu District. According to a report in PTI, the marriage has broken down irretrievably, she said in her plea filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking divorce.

Sangeeta’s petition states that Vijay has been ‘emotionally withdrawn’ since 2021. She also accused the actor of treating her with ‘verbal disdain’ and subjecting her to ‘constructive desertion’ and ‘forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home’.

Vijay’s wife reportedly exchanged several notices and correspondence between August 2024 and February 2025, hoping for an amicable resolution.

Vijay and Sangeeta first registered their marriage on July 10, 1998, in the United Kingdom. Their ceremonial marriage was held in Chennai on August 25, 1999, in front of fans. The couple share a son, Jason Sanjay and a daughter, Divya Saasha.

Jason will debut soon as a director with Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma.

