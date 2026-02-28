/Thalapathy Vijay's net worth: Inside the luxurious lifestyle of Jana Nayagan star

Vijay Thalapathy is reportedly facing serious personal and legal troubles. Amid the plea for a U/A 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan, it is said that Thalapathy’s wife has filed for divorce, alleging that he had an extramarital affair with an actress.
Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, widely known as Thalapathy Vijay, is an Indian actor and politician who has worked widely in the Tamil cinema. He attained massive popularity through his evolution from a romantic hero to a mass superstar, building a vast fan base with blockbusters like Ghilli, Thuppakki, Bigil, and Leo. He has delivered numerous blockbusters and become one of the highest-paid actors in India. Currently, the actor is making headlines not just for his upcoming film Jana Nayagan but also for speculations about his divorce with wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Let's find out the net worth of Vijay.
According to a report by Money Control, Vijay has an estimated net worth of Rs 600 crore (6 billion). His earnings stem from his many years of career, along with brand endorsements, real estate investments, and an emerging political party. Despite his popularity in India, Vijay has also successfully captivated a global fan base, which ensures strong theatrical runs overseas, especially in markets like the US, UK, and Gulf countries.
Reportedly, Thalapathy owns a lavish and luxurious beach-facing bungalow in Neelankarai, Chennai, located on Casuarina Drive. It is valued between Rs 70 and 80 crores, featuring white interiors and a serene, airy design, which is rumoured to be inspired by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's beach house, and also includes a private zen courtyard and high-tech security.
Vijay also owns a pinnacle of luxurious cars worth over Rs 8 crore, featuring top-tier brands like Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW X5 and X6, Audi A8 L, Range Rover Evoque, and a Ford Mustang. Allegedly, Vijay has always showcased his love for premium automobiles, featuring a Volvo XC90, Mini Cooper S, and various Mercedes-Benz models.
Actor Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024. Registered with the Election Commission of India, the party is active in the union territory of Puducherry and the state of Tamil Nadu, focusing on principles like social justice, anti-corruption, and Tamil pride.
The popular Tamil star and TVK chief Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam on August 25, 1999. They have two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Shasha. As per reports, on Friday, February 27, the actor's wife filed for divorce based on infidelity. In her petition, she has alleged that her husband had an affair with an actress and also mentioned mental cruelty, public humiliation, and financial concerns.