/Thalapathy Vijay's net worth: Inside the luxurious lifestyle of Jana Nayagan star

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, widely known as Thalapathy Vijay, is an Indian actor and politician who has worked widely in the Tamil cinema. He attained massive popularity through his evolution from a romantic hero to a mass superstar, building a vast fan base with blockbusters like Ghilli, Thuppakki, Bigil, and Leo. He has delivered numerous blockbusters and become one of the highest-paid actors in India. Currently, the actor is making headlines not just for his upcoming film Jana Nayagan but also for speculations about his divorce with wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Let's find out the net worth of Vijay.