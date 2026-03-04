/Vijay reacts over delay in Jana Nayagan’s release: 'You cannot silence….'

Actor turned politician Vijay has finally reacted to the delay in the release of his film Jana Nayagan. Vijay, who is the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) addressed the crowd of supporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday (March 4) as part of his campaign.

Vijay launched a strong critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK government and urged Tamil Nadu's voters to give him a chance.

Vijay on Jana Nayagan release delay

News agency ANI reported that during the rally, Vijay spoke about the delay in Jana Nayagan’s release. "Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jananayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign,” Vijay said.

Vijay drew parallels between cricket and the upcoming Assembly elections and criticised the DMK for framing the contest as 'Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu', and said, “Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of Tamil Nadu team versus Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win.”

About Jana Nayagan delay

Jana Nayagan was billed as the final film of actor Vijay before he makes his foray into politics. It was set for a release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed two days prior to release.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan.