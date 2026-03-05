/Vijay spotted at wedding with Trisha days after wife’s infidelity allegation in divorce petition

Days after his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce, citing infidelity, Tamil actor Vijay attended a wedding reception in Chennai with actress Trisha Krishnan. Vijay and Trisha attended AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh's son wedding reception as they arrived together at the venue. Several pictures and videos emerged on social media platforms shows the two walking in together and later posing with the newlyweds.

Vijay, Trisha attend an event together

Vijay and Trisha arrived at the event together. While Vijay carried a flower bouquet, Trisha was seen hugging and shaking hands with the guests at the event. Videos show the two walking to the stage to wish the newlyweds and pose for photos. According to reports, the two left the venue at the same time.

For the event in Chennai, Vijay and Trisha twinned in beige outfits. While Vijay wore a beige shirt and a matching dhoti, Trisha wore a beige and gold saree with a red blouse.

Vijay's wife Sangeetha accused him of infidelity in adivorce petition

Vijay and Trisha’s joint appearance comes days after Sangeetha accused her husband of infidelity. In her divorce petition, she alleged he had had an "adulterous relationship" with a female actor.

Sangeetha filed a petition for divorce against Vijay in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai.

A part of the petition read, "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust." The petition added that the actor "continued open association with the actress," which caused Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

"Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress," the petition further continued.

Sangeetha also alleged that the female actor regularly posted pictures of her outings with the actor on social media. "The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them," she added. The petition did not name any actress.

Vijay and Sangeetha have been married for over 25 years. A Sri Lankan Tamil, Sangeetha first met Vijay in London, while she was a student at the University of London. The couple registered their marriage in 1998 in the UK, following which they also held a ceremonial marriage as per Hindu traditions in Chennai on August 25, 1999. They are parents to son Jason and daughter Dhivya.

About Vijay, Trisha

Rumours about Trisha and Vijay’s relationship have ruled gossip columns for years; however, the two have never confirmed the news. The two have been a popular on-screen couple, working together in films like Ghilli and Leo. Trisha also appeared in a cameo role in Vijay’s film The GOAT.

Recently, Trisha issued a statement following comments about her name and personal life made a few days ago by Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran. Nagendra commented on Vijay and Trisha's alleged relationship while talking about Vijay’s foray into politics.

On X, Trisha posted an open letter from her lawyer stating that she does not want her name used in such a ‘distasteful’ manner and that she is not affiliated with any political party.