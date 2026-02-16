/‘Heartfelt regret’: TN BJP chief backtracks after Trisha hits back at viral comment

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Monday has expressed regret over a comment he made involving actress Trisha Krishnan recently. Nagendran’s statement came after Trisha called him out in a strongly worded statement earlier in the day. Nagendran had dragged Trisha’s name while taking a jab at actor-turned-politician Vijay during an event recently.

‘Statement made by mistake’

In a statement issued to the press, Nagendran said,, “This was a statement made by mistake. Our All India women's wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan and Annamalai has spoken to me about this matter. If anyone has been hurt by my statement, I express my heartfelt regrets.”

The apology comes a day after Nagendran triggered a political row by suggesting that Vijay should “come out of Trisha’s house” to gain experience and succeed in politics.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief had a reaction to Vijay’s claim that his party would emerge as a key challenger in the upcoming Assembly elections.

What did Nainar Nagendran say?

At a recent event, Nagendran had mocked Vijay’s political ambitions, saying the actor was someone “who cannot even climb onto a rooftop is dreaming of climbing to heaven”.

“Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. Come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen,” he had said, laughing.

Trisha calls out Nagendran

Through her legal advisor, actress Trisha condemned the remarks and asserted her political neutrality. In a statement issued on Monday morning, Trisha’s legal advisor said, “My client never expected that such a distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space.”

The statement also said the actress wished to be defined only by her work and that her name should not be dragged into matters unrelated to her.

Not just Trisha, there were others too who called out Nagendran for the inappropriate remarks and accused the BJP of making personal attacks. Leaders of the ruling DMK alleged that such comments reflected a lack of respect for women, while the Congress also questioned why the actor’s name was being brought into political discourse.