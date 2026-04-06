/Why is Amitabh Bachchan trending? Inside his blog post, net worth and films

Amitabh Bachchan has taken over the internet with his recent confession on his personal blog. The actor revealed that he feels uneasy without work. A look at his net worth, best films, and more.
Apart from his films and public appearances, Amitabh Bachchan often grabs attention for his personal blog. The 83-year-old mega star frequently posts philosophical thoughts about career, aging, work ethic, and family. Recently, the veteran actor took over the internet by revealing that he feels uneasy without work.
"A day that spelt ‘lazy’… no reason whatsoever… just it seems disturbing to not be working each day… and when you do not work each day according to a schedule… the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded… the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison," he wrote in his blog. Bachchan further explains that stepping away from routine disrupts his sense of balance and rhythm. "Living in anxiety, they say, is harmful for the mind and body and leading an anxious day, on the weakness of this phenomena is unrequired."
The actor began his career in the 1960s and has delivered iconic performances in films like Sholay, Deewaar, Don, and Black. Due to his versatility on-screen, he is still a fan favourite. Some of his other hit films are Anand, Paa, Sarkar, Piku, and Pink.
The actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in 2024. Currently, Big B is busy with its sequel and has a lineup that reportedly includes Brahmastra: Part 2 - Dev and Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84. Recently, he also wrapped up hosting duties for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17.
According to the Hurun Rich List 2024, his net worth is around ₹1,600 crore. Apart from acting, his major income comes through brand endorsements and investments. Since 2025, he has also reportedly been associated with a tennis team Singapore Slammers of the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).
In 1995, he founded Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), and has backed projects like Tere Mere Sapne and Mrityudata. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan has also invested in Ujaas Energy, Just Dial, Fineotex Chemicals, and more.