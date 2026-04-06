/Why is Amitabh Bachchan trending? Inside his blog post, net worth and films

"A day that spelt ‘lazy’… no reason whatsoever… just it seems disturbing to not be working each day… and when you do not work each day according to a schedule… the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded… the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison," he wrote in his blog. Bachchan further explains that stepping away from routine disrupts his sense of balance and rhythm. "Living in anxiety, they say, is harmful for the mind and body and leading an anxious day, on the weakness of this phenomena is unrequired."