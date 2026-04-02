/Pak cop Chaudhry Aslam’s wife applauds Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar, but is disappointed because...

The craze around Dhurandhar: The Revenge refuses to die down. As the movie continues to shatter several records worldwide, it not only remains part of the public chatter but has also crossed borders into Pakistan. After Pakistani leader Nabil Gabol, on whom Rakesh Bedi’s character is based, another reaction has come from the neighbouring country.



In Aditya Dhar's film, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Pakistani cop Chaudhry Aslam. Now, the wife of the original Chaudhry Aslam has reacted to Dutt’s portrayal and has praised his performance.



Wife of original Chaudhary Aslam reacts to Sanjay Dutt's performance

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Two weeks after the release of the movie, Naureen, the wife of the original Chaudhry Aslam, has opened up about Dutt’s performance.

Speaking on a podcast with Indian channel AajTak Radio, Naureen called Dutt the perfect choice for the role. Talking about a specific scene, she shared the moment when she felt an uncanny resemblance to Aslam himself.

“When he stands near the car and raises his eyes, for a moment it felt like Aslam himself,” she said.

She also spoke about how Aslam used to say that a film would be made on his life after his death. However, she expressed disappointment, saying that although the makers have done justice, they should have consulted her, journalists, or the police for a more balanced portrayal of his personality.

‘’If they were making a film, they could have at least called me, the police, or journalists to understand both his positive and negative sides. He fulfilled tasks that the rest of the police never could.'' she said.

“He accomplished tasks that the rest of the police never could,” she noted.

Naureen added that she has only watched parts of the movie. Speaking about Dutt's character using foul language, which has also triggered several fans and critics, she said that it might not be suitable for a family audience, but such language is common in police circles and suited the role.

Dhurandhar box office

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie starring Ranveer Singh is doing wonders at the global box office. In 14 days, the movie has earned over Rs 850 crore in the Hindi belt, breaking 32 records, according to Sacnilk. The total worldwide gross stands at over Rs 1,448 crore.

The movie stars Ranveer as Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy sent across the border to infiltrate a terrorist organisation and the ISI.