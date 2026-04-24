/Salman Khan confirms SVC63 for Eid 2027 release; shooting begins

Salman Khan, who is already making headlines for his war film Maatrubhumi, shared exciting news with his fans about his upcoming project, which is tentatively titled SVC63. The film marks a major collaboration with Telugu producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally. Co-starring Nayanthara, the project now has a confirmed release date for Khan’s next ambitious, high-octane entertainer.

Salman Khan's SVC63 locks Eid 2027 release

The actor shared a clip announcing that the film went on floors, as promised in March 2026. The video features Khan making a striking entrance, followed by the lady superstar Nayanthara, who joins in with her bold and charismatic persona.

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Khan captioned the news, writing, "Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That’s why announced Eid….. Don’t worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right……" (You should think a little too far, That’s why announced Eid, Don't worry, I will tell you about it too when the right time comes.)

He further added, "Patience, thoda sa sabar. Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha." (A little patience. You'll have to wait as long as I do, but whatever you're going through, I'm going through the same thing.)

On March 31, the makers announced Nayanthara as the leading lady opposite Salman in the film. Revealing Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote in a new post, “The queen arrives. It’s an honour to have you on board for something truly special that’s underway.” Salman Khan has established his name, delivering multiple iconic hits over the decades with several filmmakers. The untitled project marks the first collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju.

Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming patriotic action drama film Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The movie is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and features Salman as an army officer. The film was renamed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace , which was formerly titled Battle of Galwan. The release date was delayed to mid-2026 after a planned May release was pushed due to edits.