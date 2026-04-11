/'Reshot nearly 40% of the film': Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi undergoes major changes; here's why

Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, has hit another roadblock. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the much-awaited project has seen major changes recently, and now reports suggest that the narrative has been reworked to remove any direct geopolitical references. Originally, it was said to be inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

China reference removed?

As per the sources, the update comes after consultations with the Ministry of Defence. According to Bollywood Hungama, the revised version of the film avoids naming China altogether. "Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story," a source said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

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40% of the film was reshot

The report further adds, "Accordingly, he reshot nearly 40% of the film as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions."

The revised storyline now reportedly focuses on a fictionalised account rather than a direct retelling of real events. "One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn’t be mentioned in the film. This was communicated to the makers in advance. The cut of Maatrubhumi, which was submitted earlier this month, has no mention of China," the source added.

The film is yet to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

About Maatrubhumi

Alongside Khan, the cast also features Chitrangda Singh, and was initially expected to hit theatres in April 2026. However, after the ongoing changes, makers are yet to announce the new release date.

Salman Khan's work front

Besides Maatrubhumi, Khan will also be seen in a new project backed by Dil Raju. It also stars Nayanthara and will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.