/'I’m bigger than this': Vijay Varma opens up about being typecast as the 'hero’s friend'

Vijay Varma has consistently been transparent about his journey, from selling SIM cards in Hyderabad to hustling in his early days before establishing himself in the entertainment industry. Recently, the Gully Boy actor recalled how he once took a rickshaw to the airport terminal before boarding a private charter with Amitabh Bachchan and how his appearance at Cannes was far from as glamorous as everyone assumes.

Varma once took an auto to the airport

In a conversation with PTI, Vijay Varma recalls his early struggles and said, "The first festival that I went to was Cannes with my film ‘Monsoon Shootout,' before anything had been released. I could not have done a bigger dhamaka (blast) than that, but after this, I was sitting idle for many years. So, that was also a good surprise."

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He further opened up about the days when he was cast alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, where he had to be in a private charter plane with Big B, and he took a rickshaw to reach the terminal. "I remember I took a rickshaw from home to the private terminal. Then I took a private charter (flight) with Mr Bachchan and went there. After finishing that, I came back from the jet, took a rickshaw, and came back home. It was a lovely journey," he added.

Varma on his earlier roles

Varma also discussed his constant fight to become a renowned actor. "From not having any work to doing smaller roles and then being restricted to them, it was hard to break out and do anything that is not a small part or not a friend who is giving a high five to the hero. Then they offered me a big villain, and they put me in that bracket very strongly."

He added, “I’m like, 'I’m bigger than this, I can do more, break out of that and do something else.' Whenever someone tries to put me in a cage or a mould, I tend to just break it open.”

Unlike many, Vijay Varma's acting film career was not that easy. Earlier, in one of the podcasts with Rhea Chakraborty, the actor also opened up about his hustling days, when he used to sell SIM cards on the streets of Hyderabad. This made him value every opportunity that came later, whether it was joining FTII or getting his first film role.

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