/Matka King: Vijay Varma's drama series to premiere on THIS date | Watch teaser

On Sunday, Prime Video unveiled the release date of its upcoming original drama series Matka King. Starring Vijay Varma in the lead, the announcement was made on the actor's 40th birthday, sending fans to frenzy.

Matka King release date

Alongside a gripping teaser, the OTT platform revealed that the series is set to premiere on April 17, 2026. Set in the Bombay of the 1960s, it revolves around Brij Bhatti, played by Varma, a cotton trader who brings a new gambling system known as Matka.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The clip was shared with a caption, “Pot spelt backwards is top and that is where a king belongs.”

Makers open up about the series

Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals at Prime Video India, said in a statement, "Matka King is a gripping story of one man's journey to succeed against all odds in a changing world, told in a way that will surprise audiences...The tale of Brij Bhatti's rise as the 'Matka King' is equal parts fascinating and cautionary. We are thrilled to have partnered with Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Productions to bring this bold story to viewers worldwide on April 17."

Also Read: When underworld threats forced David Dhawan to leave home

"What drew us to Matka King was the scale and uniqueness of the world it is set in, and the story of an individual navigating ambition, identity, and the pursuit of respect in a rapidly evolving society. Working with Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, whose extraordinary work I have always admired, and Abhay Koranne, who has brought a distinct creative vision, has been immensely rewarding. With a stellar ensemble led by Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, and Gulshan Grover, the series is brought to life with remarkable depth and nuance. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Prime Video on this ambitious project and look forward to bringing Matka King to audiences," co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur added.

About Matka King

Directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Matka King is written and created by Abhay Koranne. Packed with the themes of ambition, power, and the quest for identity, the cast also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, Gulshan Grover, Vineet Kumar Singh, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, and Cyrus Sahukar in key roles.