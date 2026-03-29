/Here's why Yami Gautam has a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Haq director reveals

Since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the viewers can't stop talking about the plot and twists in the Ranveer Singh starrer. One of the most iconic moments in the film is the cameo by Yami Gautam, as she briefly appears as a nurse, Shazia Bano.

The name is not new for the fans, as it is the same character Gautam played in Haq, sparking a buzz about a deliberate crossover. Now, the courtroom drama director Suparn S Varma has opened up about the connection in both projects.

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Suparn S Varma on the crossover

Speaking about the cameo, Varma revealed that the idea came to the mind of Aditya Dhar after he watched a cut of Haq. Later, Dhuarndhar director teased Varma about a "surprise" he had included in the spy thriller. "I asked him what it was and he said it's in the last scene of Dhurandhar. I asked again what is it and he said Yami's character. When I questioned again he just said guess what it's a nameplate. I was so confused and was throwing weird theories. We both were laughing our heads off when he finally told me she's called Shazia Bano," he said, as quoted by India Today.

A heartfelt gesture

As per Varma, this was a heartfelt gesture by Dhar. "That's when I felt we really have a mutual admiration and we genuinely love each other's work. And yes it was something very sweet and admirable that he did I guess for Yami's dedication and passion while playing Shazia Bano in Haq," he added.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Starring Singh in the lead, the Aditya Dhar directorial released on March 19. The cast also featured Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan in key roles. According to reports, the film has already crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide.