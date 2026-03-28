/Karan Johar calls Dhurandhar: The Revenge Ranveer Singh's 'career-best work'

Days after the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Karan Johar has reviewed the blockbuster spy thriller. The filmmaker took to his social media to praise Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's film, which was released on March 19.

Karan Johar praises Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Johar shared his admiration for the film and admitted that both storytelling and technical aspects are great. "The discussions on Testosterone, hyper alpha energy and deep rooted patriotism will continue as it must… BUT #DHURANDHAR2 is so much more than that … the heart wrenching back story of Jaskirat… the heartbreaking sacrifices made for our motherland…," the filmmaker said.

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Lauding Aditya Dhar, Johar said he is a filmmaker who not only raises the bar but sets new benchmarks in mainstream cinema, "The humanisation and layered back story even of the antagonist… the impeccable craft… the soundscape and the all round cinematic prowess proves the brilliance and directorial command of ADITYA DHAR … what an absolutely astounding and outstanding filmmaker he is… he not only raises the mainstream bar but also creates a new one… yeh naya director hai!!! Box office records todke ghusega bhi aur har record maarega bhi!!"

Johar on Ranveer Singh's performance

He called Singh's performance the finest of his career. "Your career BEST work and every tear of yours, every quiet stare, each time you walk with undeniable swag you prove you are one of the greats!!! You are and will always be an artist of huge calibre for the ages…. True DHURANDHAR MOVIE STAR!!! …," he said.

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