/Dhurandhar 2: Aditya Dhar responds to the new controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh smoking scene while wearing pagdi

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the nation by storm ever since it was released in cinemas on March 19. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy on a mission to destruct the militant networks has emerged as the major box office success, with it inching towards Rs 1000 crore globally. However, amid this, the film has found itself in the centre of controversy as an image of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a pagdi keeps circulating on social media, leading to hurt sentiments. The filmmaker has responded to it with a lengthy note.

Aditya Dhar breaks silence over controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh's scene

Taking to his X handle, Aditya Dhar stated that AI-generated images create false and misleading narratives. He wrote, “I am deeply grateful & indebted for the overwhelming love that Dhurandhar The Revenge has received from audiences across the country and the world.” However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives."

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“This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief. Let me state this unequivocally: I hold the highest respect for the Sikh community, and every portrayal in the film has been handled with utmost sensitivity, dignity, and responsibility. Any attempt to suggest otherwise through any doctored content is malicious and dishonest,” wrote Dhar.

“I urge audiences to rely only on official content and watch the film as it is intended and not fall prey to AI-generated misinformation being circulated with ulterior motives. Such acts will be dealt with firmly,” the filmmaker concluded his note.

For the unversed, this is not the first time Dhurandhar 2 has faced controversy. Earlier, an FIR was filed against the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge after a complaint by a Sikh organisation in Mumbai regarding an allegedly offensive scene. The scene shows R. Madhavan's character smoking while reciting sacred Sikh Gurbani to Ranveer's character, causing outrage. While one controversial poster was later identified as fan-made AI, other scenes prompted legal action.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office

Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly stormed past the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 7 days, emerging as the joint fastest Indian film ever to achieve this feat, as per the report of Sacnilk. It became the biggest first-week grosser in a single language in the opening weekend itself, beating Pushpa 2's Rs 425 crore Hindi net first-week collection.