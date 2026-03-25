/Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer heads towards ₹1000 crore club worldwide

Alongside receiving critical applause, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also running successfully at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the high-octane spy-thriller released on March 19, and in just less than one week, the film has surpassed the records of several previous hits.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 6

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According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's directorial earned around ₹56.55 crore net on Day 6, which brings the film's total India net collection to approximately ₹575.67 crore.

Though Tuesday saw a minimal drop from Monday's ₹65 crore collection, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to enter the ₹600 crore club.

It had a grand opening on Day 1 with ₹102.55 crore (India net collections) alongside ₹43 crore with paid previews, a day before. On March 20, Ranveer Singh's starrer earned ₹80.72 crore, and the weekend also saw a significant rise with ₹113 crore on Day 3 and ₹114.85 crore on Day 4.

Language-wise performance

According to reports, the Hindi version contributed around ₹52 crore on Day 6, and the Telugu version collected ₹3.10 crore. In the Tamil language, the film earned ₹1.10 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions also had strong occupancy on Tuesday.

Also Read: Aditya Dhar reacts with gratitude as Rajinikanth applauds Dhurandhar 2

Coming to global numbers, the film reportedly reached ₹919 crore in gross collections within six days, out of which ₹231.57 crore comes from overseas.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the worldwide lifetime earnings of several hit films, including Animal, Gadar 2, and Pathaan.

As per reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the fastest Hindi films to cross the ₹500 crore mark domestically.

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