/Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer heads towards ₹1000 crore club worldwide

Alongside receiving critical applause, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also running successfully at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the high-octane spy-thriller released on March 19, and in just less than one week, the film has surpassed the records of several previous hits.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, Aditya Dhar's directorial earned around ₹56.55 crore net on Day 6, which brings the film's total India net collection to approximately ₹575.67 crore.
Though Tuesday saw a minimal drop from Monday's ₹65 crore collection, Dhurandhar 2 is all set to enter the ₹600 crore club.
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It had a grand opening on Day 1 with ₹102.55 crore (India net collections) alongside ₹43 crore with paid previews, a day before. On March 20, Ranveer Singh's starrer earned ₹80.72 crore, and the weekend also saw a significant rise with ₹113 crore on Day 3 and ₹114.85 crore on Day 4.
Language-wise performance
According to reports, the Hindi version contributed around ₹52 crore on Day 6, and the Telugu version collected ₹3.10 crore. In the Tamil language, the film earned ₹1.10 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions also had strong occupancy on Tuesday.
Coming to global numbers, the film reportedly reached ₹919 crore in gross collections within six days, out of which ₹231.57 crore comes from overseas.
With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the worldwide lifetime earnings of several hit films, including Animal, Gadar 2, and Pathaan.
As per reports, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the fastest Hindi films to cross the ₹500 crore mark domestically.
About the film
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the second installment of the 2025 blockbuster and features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in key roles. The spy thriller revolves around Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal networks.