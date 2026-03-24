/R Madhavan breaks silence on Dhurandhar 2 smoking row: 'Cigarette was already put out'



Dhurandhar: The Revenge is earning well at the box office, and while the entire team is basking in the film’s success, it has also found itself at the centre of controversy involving R. Madhavan. The scene in question has triggered major backlash, as Madhavan’s character, Ajit Sanyal, is shown smoking before reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth.

This particular scene has sparked significant controversy, with many finding it disrespectful to the Sikh community. A day after an FIR was filed against Dhurandhar 2, actor R Madhavan released a statement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a message thanking the audience for their support and love for the film, while also addressing the controversy.

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Acknowledging that some viewers were upset with the scene, the actor said there had been a slight misunderstanding. He clarified that well before delivering the lines, he had stopped smoking and put the cigarette aside.

''Hello, I am R Madhavan. On behalf of the entire Dhurandhar team, I thank you all very much. You have shown so much love for our film that we are overwhelmed and don’t know how to express ourselves. Recently, we learned that some people were hurt that in one scene of the film, I was smoking a cigarette while reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Dasam Granth,'' the actor said in Hindi, translated to English.

He further added that director Aditya Dhar was very careful about the scene and had instructed him to put the cigarette aside before delivering the lines.