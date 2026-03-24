/Ranveer Singh Kantara controversy: Actor to submit 'unconditional apology', will visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru

Actor Ranveer Singh faced a huge backlash over his mimicry of a pivotal scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. It has now been learned that the actor will file an affidavit offering an “unconditional apology” for his mimicry.

As per a report by NDTV, the actor, who is basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will file an apology for

his actions and submit an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court on April 10, 2026.

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At the film festival in Goa, Singh mimicked the iconic Kantara Daiva scene, which hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community. As the matter intensified, the actor found himself in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly insulting the Daiva (Bhoota Kola) tradition performed by Rishab Shetty in the film.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Final Chapter is set to release in June? Mukesh Chhabra reacts

Apart from the apology, Singh's counsel also claimed that the actor will visit Chamundi Temple in Mysore and apologise in person. The case has reportedly been adjourned till April.

This comes after the complainant’s lawyer, Prashant Methal, said in court that the actor had only posted an apology on Instagram, which he said was not genuine. He also argued that the actor has not yet issued any oral apology.

On March 2, the Karnataka High Court ordered the police not to take any coercive action against Singh after

He knocked on the doors of the court seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him.

Ranveer Singh apologised for his actions

At the award ceremony, Ranveer mimicked the sacred Daiva scene while addressing actor Rishab Shetty, who was in the audience and laughed at the performance.

At the ceremony, Ranveer said, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then mimicked the actor.

After the controversy intensified, Singh took to his Instagram story to share an apology, saying that he intended to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the movie.