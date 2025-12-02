/Ranveer Singh apologises after receiving backlash for mimicking Daiva scene from Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1

Ranveer Singh was in the news a few days back for mimicking a scene from Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1. Singh and Shetty were present at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where Ranveer comically mimicked the sacred Daiva scene from the Kannada blockbuster.

Ranveer further referred to the local folk gods Daiva as a ‘female ghost’ as Rishab Shetty sat in the audience and watched.

The moment did not go down well for many of his fans, leading to severe backlash for Ranveer, with many calling the actor a ‘clown’. Ranveer has now apologised.

Ranveer Singh apologises

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram story to share an apology for mimicking the sacred Daiva scene from Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” wrote the actor.

What did Ranveer say that stirred controversy?

At the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025, Ranveer lauded Rishab for his performance in Kantara. In a viral video from the Goa event, Ranveer stated, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” He then went on to mimic the Kannada actor.

After coming down from the stage, Ranveer even hugged Rishab and to show appreciation, attempted to mimic the scene again. Rishab laughed but put up a finger to stop Ranveer.

Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Dhurandhar, which is set to release in theatres on December 5, this Friday.