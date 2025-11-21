/The real story | Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar song is Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather’s iconic qawwali

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Set to release on Dec 5, the movie is packed with action, drama, and a lot of thrills. The trailer of the movie has garnered a huge reaction from the fans, who have gone gaga over the performances and jaw-dropping thrills in the trailer. Every nitty-gritty detail of the trailer has earned reactions, with people googling the roles of the actors.

But the element that has truly stolen the spotlight is the qawwali-inspired ending of the trailer. As Ranveer gets into full action mode, the background plays the stirring line: “Na toh karwaan ki talaash hai” instantly electrifying viewers. What many may not know is that this tune with powerful lyrics is actually a new version of a legendary qawwali from the 1960s.

The History of Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai

Director Aditya Dhar, known for surprising audiences with everything possible, has once again delivered something exceptional. The final 20 seconds of the trailer, where the revamped qawwali plays on, have left viewers stunned. And to be honest, it goes perfectly as Ranveer unleashes full beast mode; the beat sets perfectly with it.

In the trailer, there are only two lines that had the world talking. But that's the new version of one of the most popular qawwalis of Indian cinema, “Na To Karavan Ki Talaash Hai Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai,” composed by Roshan Lal Nagrath (Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather) and written by Sahir Ludhianvi. Sung by Manna Dey, Asha Bhosle, Sudha Malhotra, S. D. Batish, and Mohammed Rafi, the song is a qawwali from the 1960 Hindi classic Barsaat Ki Raat, directed by P. L. Santoshi and starring Bharat Bhushan and Madhubala.

This is also Shah Rukh Khan's favourite qawwali. During his short appearance on Netflix's The Roshans, he said, “My favourite song is actually a qawali by him. I think I nearly know the whole qawwali if it is playing,” he said.

It has been said that producer R. Chandra first hired composer Khayyam to make a qawwali based on the popular Pakistani qawwali, “Na Tu Butkade Ki Talab Mujhe,” created by Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (father of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan). After Khayyam refused to pen down the new version, it was Roshan who agreed to do it and ended up making “Yeh Ishq Ishq Hai.”

The ending of the trailer has gone viral, with people reacting to the latest version. Several have shared clips of both the old and new versions of the qawwali.

One user commented,''A classical Qawali of 1960 turned into a proper Heart Exhilarating anthem in 2025! THE BOLLYWOOD I LOVE ❤️🙌.''

Another user commented,''Originally tune composed and sung by ustad nusrat fateh ali khan saab NA TO BUTQADE KI TALAB MUJHE NA HARAM KE DAR KI TALASH HAI 🔥.''

