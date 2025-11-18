/Dhurandhar true story: Is Ranveer Singh playing Major Mohit Sharma in the movie?

Ranveer Singh is set to make a comeback with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, one of the most-anticipated projects indeed. After a short delay, the trailer of the movie was out, and it is brutal, heart-thumping and insanely gripping.

The upcoming spy thriller is set to hit theatres in December, and as mentioned in the trailer, the movie is based on incredible true events, but on what event, that is not known. However, one sure thing is that the movie is based on a thrilling mission that Indian intelligence carried out in the neighbouring country, Pakistan, in a mission to end terrorism.

Dhurandhar trailer

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The four-minute trailer takes the audience on an electrifying ride, unveiling Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, and the mind-blowing characters they are playing in the film.

Promising an unforgettable ride, the trailer gives a glimpse of tensions between India and Pakistan over terrorism, as it shows how brutal the world of Dhurandhar will be. However, the trailer only gives an introduction to how the movie would be, without revealing much about the story.

Watch the trailer here:

What is the true story of Dhurandhar?

The espionage thriller is set to release in cinemas on December 5, and, according to early reports, the movie is based on the thrilling mission of India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, or the renowned army officer Major Mohit Sharma.

Ranveer's fierce look has sparked a range of theories; some say he will play the role of an esteemed Indian Army officer and a para-commando. But the truth is yet to be revealed. It has been said that the film could also be a biopic of Doval, an Indian bureaucrat and diplomat who has been serving as the longest-tenured National Security Advisor of India and has played a key role in many government operations. However, as per the trailer, actor R Madhavan's appearance suggests he will play the role of Doval. But in the trailer, he has been introduced as Ajay Sanjay, an Indian Intelligence.

Is Ranveer Singh playing in the role of Major Mohit Sharma?

Theories across social media suggest that Ranveer's character might be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma, an Indian soldier known for his daring undercover operations that he carried out across the border in Pakistan. As per reports, he carried out undercover operations in Pakistan under the alias 'Iqbal.' For his valour and dedication to his nation, he was awarded the Ashoka Chakra posthumously after he was martyred in a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir. However, there has been no confirmation on this. The look of Singh in the few portions of the teaser, with his resemblance to Sharma, has triggered the debate. However, there is no confirmation on this.

More about Dhurandhar