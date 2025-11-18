One of the highly anticipated films, Varanasi, which will feature Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles, has been generating buzz since its announcement. The globetrotter event, held in Hyderabad, showcases visuals from the film, along with the cast greeting everyone. However, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes clip from the grand launch.

Priyanka Chopra shares fun moments from the Varanasi grand launch event.

The global star took to her Instagram handle to share a post and wrote in the caption, "The #Varanasi launch from my eyes." In the clips, it showcased interactions with her co-star Mahesh Babu and with director SS Rajamouli backstage before the launch.

Priyanka was also seen practising her Telugu lines diligently and admitted that the language comes much easier when she is in character rather than in front of a live audience. Later, she was also surrounded by her makeup team and getting ready.

About the Varanasi film

The event was recently held in Hyderabad, in which SS Rajamouli unveiled the first look of Mahesh

Babu from the film. Earlier, it was tentatively titled as SSMB29.

In the magnum opus, Mahesh Babu will be seen as Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. During the grand launch of the film, Mahesh Babu was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul, which left people buzzing with curiosity. The film will see Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra together for the first time.