/Globetrotter event faces technical glitches; SS Rajamouli apologises and reveals reason for the delay

Ever since SS Rajamouli had announced a project featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, it had been creating quite a buzz. The Globetrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, drew approximately 50,000 fans. Where the title was revealed, and the cast greeted their fans. However, the event faced obstacles when it faced technical glitches and online leaks. The director, SS Rajamouli, then apologised to the audience for the reason behind the delay.

SS Rajamouli apologises for the teaser leak and the delay in playing it

SS Rajamouli spoke to the fans after sharing the first glimpse of the film, which failed to play on the giant screen. The director apologised to fans and said, "Last night we did not test the glimpse on this screen because a drone was flying here trying to leak our one-year-long hard work."

He further said, "We took a chance, and now the power is not sufficient to play the glimpse. It might take ten more minutes. It took us 45 generators to power the screen. We were supposed to test our video last night, but we worked till after midnight, till 2 AM. We don't know where people came from. They started flying drones and shooting the footage, leaking it. That is a year of hard work of many people."

“Thousands of manpower and crores of rupees. People worked day and night for this. Because of that, we didn't have the chance to test our video. So we took a chance. People came here from so far, we wanted this to be perfect,” Rajamouli said.

Globetrotter title reveal, cast, and many more

The film has been officially titled Varanasi. The film has Mahesh Babu playing a “tough explorer”, and the film is being touted as a massive, high-budget project. With an estimated budget of $116 million, it is being hailed as one of India’s most “grand and ambitious” films to date.