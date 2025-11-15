/Dr. Romantic to Shooting Stars: K-dramas featuring actress Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung is one of the renowned South Korean actresses who has established herself in the showbiz industry with her versatile roles in shows including Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, The Doctors, and Dr. Romantic, among others. Here are a few more shows of hers you can binge-watch.
Lee Sung Kyun began her career in showbiz as a model, followed by making her debut as an actress in the 2014 drama It's Okay, That's Love. She gained significant recognition for her role in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. Apart from modeling and acting, she is also a singer.
The South Korean series tells the story of the ambition of a celebrity named chef Rena Jung, which has far-reaching consequences for herself and her daughter.
It follows the story of Hong Seol, a student from a poor family, who falls in love with Yoo Jung, a rich and handsome man with psychopathic tendencies. The couple faces many issues due to the differences in their personalities.
The Doctors is all about Yoo Hye Jung, whose childhood was full of struggle, acts cold and violently towards people. When Hong Ji Hong suddenly walks into her life, her whole world begins to change. How love blossoms between the duo forms the main crux of the story.
The show follows the story of Kim Bok-joo, a weightlifter, who gets attracted to a fitness doctor and is even ready to lose weight for him. However, her childhood friend, a talented swimmer, inspires her to achieve her dreams.
The fantasy romance show, About Time, revolves around Choi Michaela, an actress who has a superpower that enables her to know the lifespan of others. When she learns that her own life is short-lived, she meets Lee Do-ha, a man who has the power to save her.
Medical show tells the story of quirky and famous Dr. Romantic, nicknamed "Hand of God," who returns to teach gifted doctors in a small Korean town about the meaning of healthcare.
The romantic drama tells the story of Woojoo, who decides to take revenge for all the injustices she has suffered when her family unexpectedly becomes homeless. But her plans change when her supposed enemy, Dongjin, turns out to be a thoroughly lovable, lonely, and gentle soul.
Romantic-comedy show Shooting Stars revolves around Oh Han Byul, a publicist, who faces difficulties when handling rising star Gong Tae Sung. She struggles to create a perfect persona for him until sparks fly between them.
The Nice Guy is all about Seok-cheol, the grandson of a gangster family, who was having a hard time living in his harsh reality and vows to fix his disintegrating life after reuniting with his first love, Mi-young.