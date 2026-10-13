/Near the seat of power, far from free protest? Jantar Mantar to Tiananmen: 5 iconic protest sites where protests are no longer allowed

Jantar Mantar, the iconic protest site in the Indian capital, New Delhi, was de-notified as a place of demonstration on Monday (Oct 12). In its place, the Delhi police have named three alternatives. In a scathing attack on the Central government and Delhi Police over the decision, a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist on Tuesday termed the move a blatant assault on constitutional rights, calling it a "de-notification of democracy itself."

Speaking at a press conference, CJP activist Mehr Parsicha asserted that public spaces belong to all citizens and cannot be commandeered by the state to silence dissent.

But is Jantar Mantar the only iconic protest site where protests are no longer allowed? Scroll down to know.