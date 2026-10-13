LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Humanoids and cobots: 5 advanced robots changing manufacturing forever

Humanoids and cobots: 5 advanced robots changing manufacturing forever

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 13:44 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 13:44 IST

From the 173-centimetre-tall Tesla Optimus to the 20-kilogram payload UR20 cobot, these five cutting-edge machines are bringing AI-driven automation to global manufacturing floors.

Figure 02 by Figure AI
1 / 5

Figure 02 by Figure AI

Deployed at BMW's manufacturing plant in the United States, this fully autonomous humanoid uses vision-language models to understand voice commands. It boasts 16 degrees of freedom in its hands, allowing it to perform complex automotive assembly tasks with human-like dexterity.

The electric Atlas by Boston Dynamics
2 / 5

The electric Atlas by Boston Dynamics

Replacing its hydraulic predecessor, the new fully electric Atlas features embedded machine-learning controls and dynamic bipedal agility. It is currently being deployed in Hyundai Motor plants to manage heavy material handling and physically demanding assembly operations.

Tesla Optimus
3 / 5
(Photograph: Tesla)

Tesla Optimus

Operating directly on Tesla's factory floors, this 173-centimetre-tall humanoid uses the company's Full Self-Driving software to navigate workspaces autonomously. It efficiently performs repetitive material handling and pick-and-place tasks, significantly reducing human fatigue.

RO1 by Standard Bots
4 / 5

RO1 by Standard Bots

The RO1 is a highly advanced six-axis collaborative robot equipped with onboard artificial intelligence capabilities that rival modern language models. With an 18-kilogram payload capacity, it integrates seamlessly with CNC machines to deliver ultra-precise automated manufacturing.

UR20 by Universal Robots
5 / 5

UR20 by Universal Robots

Designed as a next-generation collaborative robot, the UR20 empowers smaller manufacturers with simple, plug-and-play automation. It handles 20-kilogram payloads with extreme precision, working safely alongside human operators during heavy palletising and machine tending tasks.

Trending Photo

How do factory robots know when something has gone wrong?
5

How do factory robots know when something has gone wrong?

Near the seat of power, far from free protest? Jantar Mantar to Tiananmen: 5 iconic protest sites where protests are no longer allowed
5

Near the seat of power, far from free protest? Jantar Mantar to Tiananmen: 5 iconic protest sites where protests are no longer allowed

Long delays, traffic and cancellations: 5 of America’s most stressful airports
5

Long delays, traffic and cancellations: 5 of America’s most stressful airports

Humanoids and cobots: 5 advanced robots changing manufacturing forever
5

Humanoids and cobots: 5 advanced robots changing manufacturing forever

From Jantar Mantar to Lafayette Square: Where the world protests, and how close it gets to power
9

From Jantar Mantar to Lafayette Square: Where the world protests, and how close it gets to power