/Humanoids and cobots: 5 advanced robots changing manufacturing forever

From the 173-centimetre-tall Tesla Optimus to the 20-kilogram payload UR20 cobot, these five cutting-edge machines are bringing AI-driven automation to global manufacturing floors.
Deployed at BMW's manufacturing plant in the United States, this fully autonomous humanoid uses vision-language models to understand voice commands. It boasts 16 degrees of freedom in its hands, allowing it to perform complex automotive assembly tasks with human-like dexterity.
Replacing its hydraulic predecessor, the new fully electric Atlas features embedded machine-learning controls and dynamic bipedal agility. It is currently being deployed in Hyundai Motor plants to manage heavy material handling and physically demanding assembly operations.
Operating directly on Tesla's factory floors, this 173-centimetre-tall humanoid uses the company's Full Self-Driving software to navigate workspaces autonomously. It efficiently performs repetitive material handling and pick-and-place tasks, significantly reducing human fatigue.
The RO1 is a highly advanced six-axis collaborative robot equipped with onboard artificial intelligence capabilities that rival modern language models. With an 18-kilogram payload capacity, it integrates seamlessly with CNC machines to deliver ultra-precise automated manufacturing.
Designed as a next-generation collaborative robot, the UR20 empowers smaller manufacturers with simple, plug-and-play automation. It handles 20-kilogram payloads with extreme precision, working safely alongside human operators during heavy palletising and machine tending tasks.