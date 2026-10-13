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Long delays, traffic and cancellations: 5 of America’s most stressful airports

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 13:58 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 13:58 IST

According to a new study by Rightway Parking, major travel hubs like Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare, and JFK are the most stressful airports in the country due to high delay rates and long travel times to downtown.

Dallas/Fort Worth International
1 / 5

Dallas/Fort Worth International

Ranking as the most stressful airport in the country, Dallas/Fort Worth has a staggering delay rate of nearly 28 per cent. While it is only a 26-minute drive from downtown, its massive volume of daily delays and cancellations pushes it to the top.

Chicago O’Hare International
2 / 5

Chicago O’Hare International

Taking the second spot is O'Hare International in Chicago, which suffers from a 24.68 per cent delay rate. Adding to the stress is the travel time; the airport is a whopping 50-minute drive from downtown Chicago.

Ronald Reagan Washington National
3 / 5

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Serving the Washington, D.C., area, this airport ranked third. While it is just a short 16-minute drive from downtown, it recorded a 3.86 per cent cancellation rate—higher than both Dallas and Chicago.

John F. Kennedy International
4 / 5

John F. Kennedy International

New York City's JFK is a cumbersome 45-minute drive from downtown Manhattan. With a 20.77 per cent delay rate and a 2.02 per cent cancellation rate, it ranked as the fourth most stressful hub for American travellers.

Philadelphia International
5 / 5

Philadelphia International

Rounding out the top five is Philadelphia International, which actually experienced a worse delay rate (23.40 per cent) and cancellation rate (2.09 per cent) than JFK. However, its relatively quick 20-minute drive from downtown kept it from ranking higher.

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