/Long delays, traffic and cancellations: 5 of America’s most stressful airports

According to a new study by Rightway Parking, major travel hubs like Dallas/Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare, and JFK are the most stressful airports in the country due to high delay rates and long travel times to downtown.
Ranking as the most stressful airport in the country, Dallas/Fort Worth has a staggering delay rate of nearly 28 per cent. While it is only a 26-minute drive from downtown, its massive volume of daily delays and cancellations pushes it to the top.
Taking the second spot is O'Hare International in Chicago, which suffers from a 24.68 per cent delay rate. Adding to the stress is the travel time; the airport is a whopping 50-minute drive from downtown Chicago.
Serving the Washington, D.C., area, this airport ranked third. While it is just a short 16-minute drive from downtown, it recorded a 3.86 per cent cancellation rate—higher than both Dallas and Chicago.
New York City's JFK is a cumbersome 45-minute drive from downtown Manhattan. With a 20.77 per cent delay rate and a 2.02 per cent cancellation rate, it ranked as the fourth most stressful hub for American travellers.
Rounding out the top five is Philadelphia International, which actually experienced a worse delay rate (23.40 per cent) and cancellation rate (2.09 per cent) than JFK. However, its relatively quick 20-minute drive from downtown kept it from ranking higher.