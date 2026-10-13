/From Jantar Mantar to Lafayette Square: Where the world protests, and how close it gets to power

From the streets of Cairo to the lawns outside the White House, some of the world's most memorable protests have unfolded within sight of the people in charge. But not every capital gives demonstrators the same access. In some places, protesters can gather near parliament or a presidential office. Elsewhere, security barriers, restrictions or the threat of arrest can keep dissent away from the seat of power.

Indian capital, Delhi, offers a fresh example of that tension. Jantar Mantar, long associated with demonstrations near Parliament, was de-notified as a protest site on Monday (Oct 12). While three alternative venues have been identified, each is farther from the central government district.

Here is a look at some iconic protest sites from around the world.