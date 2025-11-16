Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, best known for his Marvel films, is grabbing headlines as he was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by a filmmaker, Yi Zhou. In the latest development, the actor's lawyer has provided an update on the case involving the filmmaker, stating whether the deal has reached any conclusion.

Has there been an agreement in the case of Jeremy Renner and Yi Zhou?

According to a report by TMZ, Jeremy Renner's lawyer stated that, "There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client's substantial multi-million dollar claims against her."

He further stated, "I have no knowledge why Yi Zhou would fabricate a story that a deal has been made with her, including her use of Jeremy Renner in an animated movie when he only agreed to be in a documentary."

Controversy involving Jeremy Renner and Yi Zhou

Earlier, Yi Zhou took to her Instagram handle and shared screenshots of her conversations backing her allegations. As per the filmmaker, the actor had reached out to her in June 2025. Later, on WhatsApp over a message, Jeremy Renner allegedly sent her a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself.

As per a Daily Mail report, Zhou claimed that Jeremy Renner got drunk at a meeting about their film at his home and yelled for two hours. She stated, "I was discussing the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and yelled for two hours."

