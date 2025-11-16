Actor Jeremy Renner, who was recently accused of sexual misconduct by filmmaker Yi Zhou, are at loggerheads over the peaceful deal. But did it happen? Read to know more details.
Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, best known for his Marvel films, is grabbing headlines as he was earlier accused of sexual misconduct by a filmmaker, Yi Zhou. In the latest development, the actor's lawyer has provided an update on the case involving the filmmaker, stating whether the deal has reached any conclusion.
According to a report by TMZ, Jeremy Renner's lawyer stated that, "There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client's substantial multi-million dollar claims against her."
He further stated, "I have no knowledge why Yi Zhou would fabricate a story that a deal has been made with her, including her use of Jeremy Renner in an animated movie when he only agreed to be in a documentary."
Earlier, Yi Zhou took to her Instagram handle and shared screenshots of her conversations backing her allegations. As per the filmmaker, the actor had reached out to her in June 2025. Later, on WhatsApp over a message, Jeremy Renner allegedly sent her a string of unwanted/unsolicited pornographic images of himself.
As per a Daily Mail report, Zhou claimed that Jeremy Renner got drunk at a meeting about their film at his home and yelled for two hours. She stated, "I was discussing the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and yelled for two hours."
Reportedly, Yi Zhou further stated, "I had to location share with my team, my parents, and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me; they know where I am. I had to lock myself in a room to be safe, praying he would not come into the room at night, as he was really angry. I did not say a word; I was so scared for my life." Reportedly, Jeremy Renner and his team are yet to respond to the allegations.