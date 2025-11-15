/Dining with the Kapoors trailer: Gossip, food and fun with the Kapoor clan; fans ask ‘where is Alia Bhatt?’

Netflix has released the trailer of Dining with the Kapoors, and fans can't keep calm. Presented with warmth, humour, and nostalgia, a one-hour special showcases the lives of one of Bollywood’s most popular families. Released on Saturday, it brings together multiple generations of the Kapoor clan as they gather to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor.

A sneak peek into the Kapoor family

The trailer was posted by Netflix on Saturday with the caption, "Khaana taiyaar hai. The secret ingredient is love, laughter, aur dher saara ghee."

Created by Armaan Jain, Dining with the Kapoors is directed by Smriti Mundhra, who is known for Indian Matchmaking and The Romantics. Produced by Aavashyak Media, this documentary-style special will provide fans a sneak peek into the rare and unfiltered lives of the Kapoors.

The trailer starts with Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan getting ready to enjoy lunch and teasing one another playfully. Neetu calls Kareena "the dramatic one," and the camera shifts to Ranbir Kapoor, who can be seen helping Armaan Jain in the kitchen to prepare a lavish meal for the family.

Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain are also seen seated around one table, laughing, and celebrating their heritage.

Celebrating Raj Kapoor’s legacy

The show is based on the theme of food, which is believed to bind the Kapoors together. In the trailer, viewers can also see Kareena describing her family as “funny, loving, and united,” and Ranbir jokes about Armaan “getting burnt” in the kitchen. While remembering Raj Kapoor, they also share stories of his legendary parties, family traditions, and their ancestral home.

Talking about the Kapoor family, director Smriti Mundhra says the show feels like a “homecoming,” and Kapoors are “extremely tight, fun-loving, and absolutely obsessed with food.”

Fans reaction

Many fans loved the trailer and said it was “wholesome,” “exciting,” and even compared it to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. One fan wrote, “Keeping Up With The Kapoors - we’re ready!” But they also missed Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha, who was not seen in the trailer. One user wrote, “Where is Alia?” and another said, “Why is the Kapoor bahu missing?” Some viewers also hope that she might appear as a surprise in the full special.

Dining with the Kapoors is slated to premiere on November 21 on Netflix.