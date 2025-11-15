/Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi 2 in works; writer confirms, 'We are currently exploring the characters'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, despite mixed reviews, was able to gather a lot of audience, and became one of Netflix's most-watched Indian series. Reportedly, the makers of the grand period drama are officially moving forward with a second season.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, writer Vibhu Puri said, "We are currently in the writing stage, exploring the characters and their storylines. People had doubted whether the show would work with the current generation and if they would understand it, but they embraced the world of Heeramandi."

What fans can expect from Season 2?

Puri further shared that the shooting for Heeramandi 2 is expected to begin soon, and the upcoming season will explore a new phase in the courtesans’ lives as the story moves beyond Lahore.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Bhansali had revealed that the sequel will showcase their displacement after Partition, as many tawaifs get into the Hindi and Bengali film industries. "In Heeramandi 2, the women leave Lahore and step into the film world. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs."

Reportedly, as the roles portrayed by Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha died in season one, the upcoming season will bring new faces in front of the audience.

About Heeramandi

The first season of the series was released in May 2024. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar showcased the historic red-light area of Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

With opulent sets, music, and performances, it revolved around the power struggles between courtesans, their battle for dignity, and their intertwining roles in the freedom struggle.

The cast featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Taha Shah Badusshah, and more.