/From Stranger Things 5 to Heeramandi 2: The 7 most anticipated sequels on OTT

When celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali stepped into the world of streaming with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, he didn’t just create a show; he created an opulent cultural spectacle. True to his signature style, every frame was dripping with cinematic poetry: grand sets that looked like living paintings, soul-stirring music, majestic costumes and emotionally layered performances that left audiences spellbound. Bhansali is known for taking Indian cinema global, and his debut show reached the same heights. Heeramandi quickly shattered viewership records, trended for several weeks globally on Netflix and sparked endless discussions about its characters and portrayal of the world of Lahore’s courtesans. No wonder fans are waiting for Season 2 with bated breath. While Netflix has already confirmed the renewal, Bhansali is said to be preparing an even more intense continuation of the story. If Season 1 was poetry in motion, Season 2 is expected to be a full-blown symphony.