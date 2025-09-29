/Ranbir Kapoor opens up about collaborating with 'favourites' Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in SLB's Love & War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic saga Love & War is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Bringing together three immensely talented superstars—Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt—for the first time, it promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic spectacle. While everyone is eagerly waiting to hear something about the film or catch a glimpse of its world, Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen opening up about working with Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and the man himself, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

During his recent Instagram Live, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about Love & War. He said, "Love and War, is a fillm directed by Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and it stars one of my two favourite actors, Vicky Kaushal and, of course my super talented wife Alia Bhatt, and it’s directed by the man who taught me everything about cinema, whatever I know about acting, was seeded in by, and he was a master then, and i’m working with him 18 years later, and he’s even bigger master today. So I’m very happy with that collaboration.”

The last time, SLB and Ranbir collaborated was in Saawariya. Ranbir's debut film, Saawariya was a one-of-a-kind love story that carried the undeniable magic of SLB's storytelling and Ranbir's unforgettable charm. Now, 18 years later, it’s exciting to see this director-actor duo come together again, creating yet another masterpiece with Love & War.

The anticipation builds for SLB's next LOVE & WAR. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.