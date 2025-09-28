/What a sweet gift! Ranbir Kapoor gets 43 kisses and a card from daughter Raha

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 on Sept 23, and as a treat to his millions of fans, he went live on Instagram to celebrate the special day.

On Sunday evening, the actor joined fans through the Instagram page of his brand Arks. During the interaction, several fans asked what gift he received from his darling daughter Raha, and his answer left everyone in awe.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals what his daughter Raha gifted him

Ranbir shared that he spent the entire day with his family of three, and the highlight was the adorable gift from Raha, 43 kisses.

“Well it has been great. I spent the entire day with Alia and Raha. And just done nothing except…Raha made me a promise that she will give me 43 kisses. So I got that. And then she made me a beautiful card. which really moved me. So it has been a perfect birthday," he shared.

During the live interaction, he also said, “I had a wonderful birthday last night. Actually, my entire last wo days have been great because I was with family. I was with my mother (Neetu Kapoor), Alia and Raha. couldn’t have asked for a better birthday."

Alia Bhatt shares birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor

The Jigra actress has also shared a sweet post as she wished his 'Whole And Soul' Ranbir on his birthday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhatt shared sweet photos, with one of Raha's card for 'best papa in the world'.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir shared a video with fans, where Raha made a surprise voice cameo. In a special video, Ranbir thanks his fans for all the birthday wishes, and as he was recording, in the back we can hear the voice of a child shouting. Many have believed that the child shouting is Raha.

“Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming to me on my birthday. I’m 43 years old today. As you can see, a lot of greys in my beard, it keeps increasing year by year. But a lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, for my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you guys. Thank you so much for your time. You make me feel so special,” the Barfi actor says.

Ranbir, who never shies away from talking about his daughter, has often shared sweet anecdotes about fatherhood.

The actor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022 after years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in Nov 2022, and on Christmas 2023, they made their first public appearance with their daughter. However, the couple refrain from sharing any photos of their daughter.