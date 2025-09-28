/Wait what? When Saif Ali Khan was asked to kiss producer ten times for Rs 1000

Actor Saif Ali Khan may come from a royal family and be the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, but he has seen his fair share of struggles. Today, his net worth may be in crores, yet there was a time when he had to do something odd just to earn Rs 1,000.

Khan recently shared an ordeal from his struggling days, when a female producer made an unusual demand.

When a female producer demanded kisses from Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who made his Bollywood debut with Parampara in 1993, recalled a shocking incident from his early years. Speaking in an interview with Esquire India, he said he was paid Rs 1,000 a week, but on the condition that he kissed the producer, “who demanded he kiss her cheek ten times each time she handed him money.”

Reflecting on those days, Khan admitted that in his initial years, he often played crucial roles in films. Some films were “decent” and kept him “afloat,” but soon he reached a point when he found himself working on bad films.

"People would say, you're lucky you've got so many chances. But it wasn't that I was getting the best movies in town and being cast as the main lead," he said.

He continued, "I probably did have it easy, but I mean, of course, I thought it was very hard for me. We didn't have the family background that empowered us to be a certain kind of movie star... our training was to be self-conscious, quiet, self-deprecating... not the larger-than-life persona that actors in the nineties were expected to have. We were taught not to draw attention to ourselves."

Saif Ali Khan's work front