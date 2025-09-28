/Following The Ba***ds of Bollywood success, Aryan Khan breaks a 5-year streak with THIS update

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been in the spotlight ever since the release of his directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The Netflix series, packed with celebrity cameos and a bold take on the film industry, has earned him both critical acclaim and massive fan appreciation. And now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed another interesting moment: Aryan has finally changed his Instagram profile picture after nearly five years.

Aryan breaks his social media silence

For years, Aryan Khan had kept his Instagram profile completely minimal. Following the controversy in 2021, he removed his display picture and left it blank, maintaining a low-key presence on social media. Until now, fans had only seen a plain black (and later, white) avatar. But this week, after the roaring success of his OTT debut, Aryan surprised everyone by updating his DP with a striking selfie.

The new picture, a sunlit side-profile shot of Aryan in a brown shirt, immediately went viral. Reddit users who spotted the change were quick to connect it with his newfound confidence after the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

One user wrote, “He kept his DP blank for years after the fiasco. Now, post the release of Bads, which is doing so well, he finally put his own face there. He wanted to prove himself, and he did.” Another fan commented, “What sets Aryan apart is his hunger to push harder and not take anything for granted. That’s what makes him different from other star kids.”

Fans celebrate Aryan’s return to the limelight

The small but symbolic update has sparked excitement online. Social media is buzzing with comments like, “Happy for him,” and “Like father like son, an absolute heartthrob!” Many believe Aryan’s choice to finally showcase his own photo reflects a personal and professional transformation.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, and Gautami Kapoor, with cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and even Shah Rukh Khan himself.

The series premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025, and has consistently ranked among the platform’s top two shows since its release. Critics and audiences have praised Aryan’s storytelling, sharp dialogues, and daring approach to showcasing the chaotic yet glamorous world of Bollywood.

A new chapter for Aryan Khan

Aryan has rarely posted on social media in the past, choosing to stay away from the limelight despite being a star kid. With the success of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, fans are hopeful that he may start engaging more with the public, perhaps even giving interviews about his creative journey.