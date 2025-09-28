/120 Bahadur teaser 2 released: Makers honour Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

The makers of 120 Bahadur have dropped the much-awaited Teaser 2, and it is as stirring as it is emotional. Released on September 28, coinciding with the birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the teaser pays a heartfelt tribute through her iconic patriotic song “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A tribute through timeless melody

Penned by celebrated poet Kavi Pradeep and composed by C. Ramchandra, the song was first performed live by Lata Mangeshkar in 1963 as a salute to the brave soldiers of the 1962 India-China War. Decades later, its soul-stirring lyrics still echo with the same intensity, making it a perfect fit for the war drama based on the Battle of Rezang La.

Every frame of Teaser 2 captures the unbreakable courage and brotherhood of Charlie Company, evoking goosebumps as it aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the song. It is not just a trailer, but a cinematic homage to the 120 soldiers who stood their ground at Rezang La under Major Shaitan Singh Bhati’s leadership.

Farhan Akhtar leads the charge

Shot across the stark and breathtaking terrain of Ladakh, the film features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, who led his men of the 13 Kumaon Regiment against insurmountable odds. The teaser captures their grit, unity, and sacrifice, showcasing the essence of one of India’s most defining military battles.

Motion poster sets the tone

Ahead of the teaser, the makers unveiled a striking motion poster showing Farhan Akhtar with the soldiers of Charlie Company against the snowy backdrop of Rezang La. The tagline highlights their transformation from ordinary men to immortal legends of bravery.

Release date

Helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur is set to hit theatres on 21 November 2025.