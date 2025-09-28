/Who is Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi actor-singer critically injured after bike accident

In a shocking turn of events, Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is currently in critical condition after meeting with a severe road accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, while he was travelling to Shimla in Solan district on Saturday (Sept 27).

According to reports, Jawanda has sustained serious head and spinal injuries. His condition is said to be critical.

Jawanda was involved in a motorcycle accident when his bike collided with stray cattle that suddenly appeared on the road, as per HT. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed his serious injuries and revealed that he had also suffered a cardiac arrest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened to Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda?

The singer was later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, where he was admitted at around 1 AM. Attended by emergency and neurosurgery teams, the singer was placed on life support and closely monitored by medical staff. In a statement, the hospital said that his condition was “extremely critical.”

“Available information indicates he suffered severe head and spine injuries and also experienced a cardiac arrest before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali," the hospital said.

The shocking news of the accident has sent shock across his fans, friends and followers. Several Punjabi singers, including Kulwinder Billa, Kanwar Grewal, and Gippy Grewal, were among the others who have visited the hospital. His fans are praying for his quick recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote a post on X, wishing the singer's speedy recovery. In a post written in Punjabi and Hindi, translated in English, reads,''News has been received that famous Punjabi singer Rajveer Jawanda has sustained serious injuries in the accident that occurred near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. His condition is reported to be quite critical.I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon recover and return to his fans and family.''

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also shared wishes for the singer. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news.”

Who is Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda?