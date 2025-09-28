/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan takes indirect dig on Abhinav Kashyap during Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 had its fair share of emotions and subtle drama. While Salman Khan made contestant Tanya Mittal’s birthday memorable with a royal ‘singhasan’ gift inside the house, the host also dropped remarks that many believe were aimed at filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, who has been openly criticising him in recent interviews and podcasts.

Salman Khan’s indirect dig

During his interaction with the housemates, Salman spoke about people from his past who now target him publicly. Without naming anyone, the superstar said, “Jo sab mere saath attach huye hai ya huye the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi and-sand bol rahe hain jinse mera talluk raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai. Ab, they don’t quite like me anymore. Aajkal log podcast me aake utpatang baatein karte hai kyunki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai. My request to you all is, please koi kaam kar lo.”

Many viewers on social media interpreted this as Salman’s response to Abhinav Kashyap’s ongoing accusations.

What did Abhinav Kashyap say?

Abhinav Kashyap, who directed Salman Khan’s 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, has repeatedly accused the actor and his family of harassment and of deliberately sidelining his career. In a recent podcast, he alleged that Salman not only took undue credit for Dabangg but also manipulated projects, including Tere Naam, where Abhinav claims his brother Anurag Kashyap was compelled to step away.

He further dismissed Salman’s praise for Anurag’s latest film Nishaanchi as nothing more than “chamchagiri” (sycophancy) aimed at silencing critics. Abhinav even went as far as to mock Salman’s physique, calling it “artificially enhanced” and “puffed up.” Abhinav also claimed attempts were made to “buy his silence” by luring him with high-end property offers.

Salman’s message to housemates and beyond

While Salman did not directly name Kashyap, his comments about people “wasting time on podcasts” seemed to be a sharp counter. He also motivated the contestants, saying, “Guys, nothing better than work. No matter how you’re feeling, no matter what you are going through- you’ve got to get up, take a shower, and land up at a job.”

Birthday surprise for Tanya Mittal

Amidst the tension, Salman lightened the mood by celebrating Tanya Mittal’s birthday. The contestant grew emotional as she received a throne-like chair inside the house. Tanya wished that Salman would become “like family” to her in Mumbai so she would never feel unsafe.

Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV and streams on JioCinema.