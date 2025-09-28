/Durga Puja celebrations in Bollywood: Kajol, Rani Mukerji reunite for family's annual tradition, joined by Ayan Mukerji

The Durja Puja celebrations for this year have finally begun with much enthusiasm. Bengali beauties Rani Mukerji and Kajol celebrate the festival with their families, displaying zeal and excitement. However, this time to mark the beginning of their family tradition, Ayan Mukerji also turned up at the venue. Several pictures and videos have gone viral on social media.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Ayan Mukerji's gala time at Durga Puja celebrations

Bollywood actresses and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji reunited on Saturday, September 27, for their Durga Puja tradition, alongside sister Tanishaa Mukerji at the Bombay Durga Puja pandal, which also unveiled the first look of the Goddess Durga idol.

During the celebrations, the cousins were joined by Ayan Mukerji. Later, they turned emotional when they reminisced about Ayan's father, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March this year. For the unversed, Deb Mukherjee had always organised the family's Durga Puja pandal every year. The cousins even hugged and embraced each other in a heartwarming moment. Followed by hugging and posing with Ayan Mukerji, as shared by user Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Dressed to the nines, Kajol and Rani Mukerji were captured at the pandal. In the video, the two actresses can be seen having a fun chat as they both laughed and hugged each other.

Durga Puja celebrations of cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji

Every year, the entire Mukerji family comes together to organize Sarbojanik Durga Puja in Juhu, Mumbai, and several Bollywood celebrities visit the pandal to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.

