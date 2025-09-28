/Durga Puja celebrations in Bollywood: Kajol, Rani Mukerji reunite for family's annual tradition, joined by Ayan Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and Kajol were joined by director Ayan Mukerji for the cousins' annual Durga Puja celebrations. Several videos and pictures from the event have now gone viral.
Bollywood actresses and cousins Kajol and Rani Mukerji reunited on Saturday, September 27, for their Durga Puja tradition, alongside sister Tanishaa Mukerji at the Bombay Durga Puja pandal, which also unveiled the first look of the Goddess Durga idol.
During the celebrations, the cousins were joined by Ayan Mukerji. Later, they turned emotional when they reminisced about Ayan's father, Deb Mukherjee, who passed away in March this year. For the unversed, Deb Mukherjee had always organised the family's Durga Puja pandal every year. The cousins even hugged and embraced each other in a heartwarming moment. Followed by hugging and posing with Ayan Mukerji, as shared by user Viral Bhayani on Instagram.
Every year, the entire Mukerji family comes together to organize Sarbojanik Durga Puja in Juhu, Mumbai, and several Bollywood celebrities visit the pandal to seek blessings from Goddess Durga.
Donning stunning sarees, Bengali beauties Kajol and Rani Mukerji were papped at the Durga pandal. Actors Sharbani Mukherji, and Samrat Mukherji were also present at the event.