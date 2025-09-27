Google Preferred
  • /K-pop girl group Kiss of Life member Julie allegedly caught with VERIVERY’s members Kangmin and Yeonho; Sparks debate among netizens

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 22:42 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 22:42 IST
Kiss of Life member Julie Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

A video of Kiss of Life member Julie and two members of VERIVERY was caught in a private room. The clip has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

South Korean girl group Kiss of Life and boy group VERIVERY seem to be in a bit of trouble after a few of the members, ie, Julie, Kangmin, Yeonho, were reportedly caught in a private room after a video of the trio went viral within no time. The clip of them has now sparked widespread discussion on social media. Let's delve into more details about this.

Viral clip of Julie with Kangmin and Yeonho; netizens react

In the video clip by X user, Julie was seen lying down next to Kangmin before getting up to leave to hold Yeonho's hand. Soon after the clip was leaked, it caused an uproar and discussion among netizens.

One user wrote, "Kangmin vv and kiof julie? anyway who gaf but the fact that it was secretly taken (probably from cctv) and the clip being spread like that".

Another user wrote, "Uhm, it's more concerning that it's invading someone's privacy!". "Bro, nah whoever leaked this to be locked up hello?", wrote the third user.

All about Kiss of Life and VERIVERY

Kiss of Life is a South Korean girl group formed by S2 Entertainment in 2023. The group consists of four members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They have delivered several tracks that topped the charts, including Midas Touch, Bad News, Sticky, Nobody Knows, Shhh, and Sugarcoat, among others.

VERIVERY is a South Korean boy band formed by Jellyfish Entertainment in 2019. They have created several music videos directed and edited by Minchan, along with VERIVERY members. The tracks they have delivered are Ring Ring Ring, Tag Tag Tag, Lay Back, My Beauty, Get Away, G.B.T.B., Undercover, Trigger, and Super Special, among others.

