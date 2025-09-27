/K-drama Chicken Nugget's nomination for International Emmy Awards receives praise from netizens: 'Hope it wins'

The nominations for the International Emmy Awards 2025 were announced recently by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. There are 64 nominees across 16 categories, spanning a record number of 26 countries. Among these, the South Korean drama Chicken Nugget, which grabbed a nomination, is being praised by netizens, and they expressed their views on social media.

Netizens' reaction to K-drama Chicken Nugget

As per the nominees list declared, Chicken Nugget will be competing for the category of Best Comedy alongside Iris from France, Ludwig from Britain, and They Came At Night from Mexico.

One user wrote, "The zany storyline, Joseon history, and the epic BTS dance off are all such crazy ideas that make the show great. I’m glad it’s getting some recognition". Another user wrote, "Wow. Bizzare choice but okay. Cheers for one of the best combs in Korean entertainment Ryu Seung-ryong and chicken"."I genuinely really liked this series so I’m happy to see this. The humour (mostly) worked for me, and I was pleasantly surprised by how poignant the ending was", wrote the third user.

All about Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget tells the story of a woman who steps into an odd machine and becomes a chicken nugget; now, it's up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.

Written and directed by Lee Byeong-heon, the comedy mystery show stars Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, and Kim Yoo-jung, among others. It is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name.