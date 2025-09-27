/Grandpa on duty: Alia Bhatt tells dad Mahesh Bhatt his ‘only contribution’ to Raha's life

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, is not only surrounded by immense love and attention from her family but also adored by many Bollywood fans. Recently, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt revealed some heartwarming yet amusing stories about Raha and the bond he shares with his granddaughter.

Mahesh speaks in Hindi with Raha

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Aashiqui director revealed that while everyone usually speaks to Raha in English, he wanted to be the one who connects with her in Hindi. “I told everyone, ‘You all speak to her in English, I’ll speak to her in Hindi.’ As Alia was leaving, she looked at me and said, ‘That will be your only contribution to her life.’”

At first, Mahesh was taken aback and questioned her, “Only contribution to her life?” Alia quickly clarified her words, calling it a “great contribution” instead. To make up for the awkward slip, the actress went on to remind her father of the values he instilled in her, from respecting people’s time to always being punctual. The filmmaker shared that this acknowledgment filled him with pride.

Raha gets her own space on set

In another interaction with Humans of Bombay, Mahesh Bhatt spoke about how Alia manages motherhood while balancing her career. He was amazed to see Raha having her own vanity van when Alia was shooting for a commercial with Amitabh Bachchan. Describing it as “a nursery that felt like a temple,” Bhatt chose not to step inside, respecting the little one’s special space.

He praised Alia for being a hands-on mother who takes her daughter everywhere, whether to film sets or international fashion events like Milan. “That’s what the new-age heroines are like- working, parenting, and still managing global appearances with their babies by their side,” he remarked.

Raha’s nickname and family love

Much like the Kapoor family’s tradition of giving adorable nicknames, little Raha has her own as well. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that the family lovingly calls her “Rahu” or simply sticks to her given name, Raha. The filmmaker also expressed admiration for how Alia and Ranbir continue to give their daughter a grounded upbringing despite their busy schedules.